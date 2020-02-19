Synthetic Marijuana Found At Mohawk Correctional Facility

Synthetic marijuana, also known as K2, was found in a hand soap dispenser in the women’s bathroom inside the visitor’s room at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome.

According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, a female officer was conducting a routine search of the bathroom after all visitors had left the facility.

They say she found three latex bundles hidden inside the dispenser that tested positive for K2.

Officials say two days prior to that incident, officers seized a small amount of K2 from an inmate during a search.