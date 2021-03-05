Syracuse Area Hofmann Brand Now Making Sausage From Chicken

Central New York’s Hofmann Sausage Company, with headquarters in the Syracuse area in DeWitt, is now making sausage from chicken.

Until 2021, Hofmann's has made hot dogs and coneys, kielbasa and bratwurst, ring bologna and more. While doing that, they’ve used beef, pork and veal.

According to Syracuse.com, Hofmann has been rolling out a line of chicken sausage to selected markets in and around its home base. Flavors include Roasted Red Pepper & Asiago, Harvest Apple, Roasted Garlic, and Tomato & Basil.

All the new products came about in response to customer requests. The chicken sausage has been under development here in Central New York for a while:

“We have been wanting to create Chicken Sausage for quite some time but wanted to make sure that our recipes were just right,” Ben Lipphardt, senior manager of operations for Hofmann said in a statement.

The new chicken sausage can now found in the following places:

Tops Markets, Desantis Meat Market, Chanatry’s, Green Hills, Spera’s, Nichols Super Markets, The Dexter Market, Dryden Food Market, Ed & Jean’s Market, Greggs, Hegedorns Market, Jubilee, Kalil’s Grocery, Kings, Paul’s Big M, Lansing Market, Reid’s Food Barn, Rob’s Market, Save A Lot (Canton, Fulton, Ogdensburg, Watertown), Schneiders of Kirkwood, Scriba Meats, Livonia West Market, Sherburne Big M, Sweeney’s Market, Buckingham Market, CP Cash & Carry, and Sidney Great American Food Stores.

Eventually, the new products will roll out to other markets. This could include more independents and major retailers like Wegmans and Price Chopper.

Brief History

Hofmann started as a retail market in Syracuse during the Civil War. It didn’t officially start making sausage until 1879. This date still appears on its packaging. It stayed in the hands of the Hofmann family through five generations.

