Syracuse Basketball Adds a Wednesday Afternoon Game

Syracuse University Athletics officially confirmed what coach Jim Boeheim announced over the weekend: there has been a game added to the schedule this week. Syracuse will host Northeastern this Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Carrier Dome. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Over this past weekend, the Orange blew out Boston College 101-63 on Saturday and will play Buffalo at 6 p.m. this Saturday, also at the Dome. The Orange also has a couple of key games on the schedule between now and the New Year.

Syracuse hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday, Dec. 22nd. The tip-off time for that game has not yet been determined. They'll round out the holiday season with a 5 p.m. game at Wake Forest on Dec. 30th and a Top-25 challenge on the road at No. 22 UNC on January 2nd.

Syracuse is currently 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC.