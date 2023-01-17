Syracuse Child, 11, Buying Milk Gunned Down in Drive-By

A tragic shooting death in Syracuse as an 11-year-old girl is gunned down in a drive-by shooting while walking to the store to buy a gallon of milk.

Police say it happened on Monday night at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King East and Oakwood Avenue, across from Dr. King Elementary School. Syracuse.com has identified the victim as Brexialee Torres.

A car pulled up to the intersection and someone inside the vehicle began firing shots at a 19-year-old man who was standing outside, Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said Monday night at the scene.

Monday marked the annual holiday that honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Police say after firing shots the vehicle and shooter left the scene. The young girl was hit in the midsection by a stray bullet and later died at the hospital, the outlet reported. Reports say the child lived just a block-or-so away from the scene and was returning home after buying milk at a corner store.

The 19-year-old, who police believe was the intended target of the shooting, was also hit by gunfire and was treated for a bullet wound to his leg.

The investigation is ongoing.

Glamp in a Magical Treehouse in the Adirondack Mountains

Why Are People Stacking Their Trash Cans in New York The reason people are stacking cans in several New York neighborhoods to create Happy Trash.