One man is hospitalized following an apparent drive-by shooting in Utica.

The Utica Police Department says officers were called to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital at approximately 3:15pm on Sunday, April 3, 2022 to investigate a shooting. Emergency responders with Oneida County Dispatch received a report that a man had driven himself to the hospital after being shot once in the left leg.

Investigators say the victim, whose name is not being released, was leaving a convenience store located at the intersection of Mohawk Street and Elizabeth Street when he saw a dark-colored SUV drive past him as shots were fired from the vehicle.

One of the shots hit him in the leg. Police say the victim drove himself to the hospital.

The UPD says his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The investigation is active and has been assigned to the UPD's Major Crimes Unit.

No other injuries were reported. It is not known if this was a targeted attack.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to cal the Utica Police Department at: (315) 223.3556.

Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential. Residents are reminded not to approach suspects or those wanted by police. Instead call 911 or a police agency. [AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

