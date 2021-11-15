6 Teens Injured in Drive-by Shooting Near Denver Area School

By PATTY NIEBERG, AP / Report for America

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police say six teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a park near a suburban Denver high school, but all are expected to survive.

The victims in Monday's shooting range in age from 14 to 18.

Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson says are all students at Aurora Central High School.

She says multiple rounds from different guns were found at the scene and some may have also been fired by someone on foot.

Police are asking for neighbors and other bystanders to share any videos or photos from phones or house surveillance systems that might help detectives identify suspects, who still haven't been apprehended.

15 Little Known Facts About Central and Upstate New York Some of us know one or two of these facts about Upstate New York, but here is a list of documented things about the region that are not so widely known. Did you know that...

13 Eyesight Myths That Have Been Completely Disproven There are several untruths and innocent wives tales that have somehow seemed to stick over the years, despite the fact that they are unequivocally false. Often times, moms are the culprit in spreading these little lies as a way to keep their kids in line. Here are 13 myths about glasses and vision that are absolutely not true, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). Plus we've added 5 of our own Bonus Myths, to keep your attention.