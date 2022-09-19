CNY Food Truck Festival Is Fall Themed & Fun For The Whole Family

CNY Food Truck Festival Is Fall Themed &#038; Fun For The Whole Family

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook

The Syracuse Food Truck Association is proud to present a Fall Fest truck party at the Great New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. It's a day full of fun, kicking running from 11am-10pm on Saturday, September 24th.

Bring your appetite because you're going to need it! Take your pick from over 45 food trucks set up all throughout the fairgrounds. All are locally owned and ready to satisfy all of your fair and fall food cravings.

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
Take a look at who's showing up this year...

  • Byblos Street Grill
  • Cue-Dogs
  • Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
  • Carvel DeWitt
  • PB&J’s Lunchbox
  • Birdsong Café
  • Bold Coast Lobster Co
  • Limp Lizard BBQ
  • D&G’s Mac & Cheese
  • Leo’s Donuts
  • Mamacita’s
Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
  • The Baked Potato Express
  • Exhale Café & Bakeshop
  • Yum Yum Shack
  • Spud Shack
  • Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn
  • Glazed & Confused
  • It’s a Utica Thing!
  • Ali Baba Gyros & Tacos
  • Sarita’s Food Truck
  • The Angry Pig BBQ
  • Shaved Ice
Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
  • Ji-Woo’s Cupbops
  • Petit Nosh
  • Café Jarosz
  • Waffle Overload
  • Baga Bowls To Go
  • Wolf’s Patio Pizza
  • Lieh & Steigerwalds
  • Macarollin’
  • KO-BQ Korean Fusion Grill
  • Elm Street Tacos
Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
  • Fair Deli
  • Theo Petros
  • Driftwood BBQ
  • Bob Barkers
  • Barlow’s Concessions
  • Muzzis Italian Ice
  • Calle Tropical
  • Oompa Loompyas
  • Skippy’s Ice Cream
  • Baja Cali Taco Co
  • Ji-Woo’s Cupbops
Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
Don't just come for the food though, there is so much more to enjoy! There will be LIVE music playing during the day at two different locations. Plus there's an expanded artisan village inside the Center of Progress, Face Paint Lady in the Kids and Right Mind Syracuse pARTy zone.

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
Cool off from all of the excitement with an ice cold beer or a fair favorite wine slushee. With so much to do during the day, you have to stay refreshed some how!

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
Tickets are only $10 for a day full of fun, drinks, and great food. What's even better is children 12 and under are completely FREE.

Learn more about the #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest by visiting their website or Facebook page.

