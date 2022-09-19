CNY Food Truck Festival Is Fall Themed & Fun For The Whole Family

The Syracuse Food Truck Association is proud to present a Fall Fest truck party at the Great New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. It's a day full of fun, kicking running from 11am-10pm on Saturday, September 24th.

Bring your appetite because you're going to need it! Take your pick from over 45 food trucks set up all throughout the fairgrounds. All are locally owned and ready to satisfy all of your fair and fall food cravings.

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook loading...

Take a look at who's showing up this year...

Byblos Street Grill

Cue-Dogs

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

Carvel DeWitt

PB&J’s Lunchbox

Birdsong Café

Bold Coast Lobster Co

Limp Lizard BBQ

D&G’s Mac & Cheese

Leo’s Donuts

Mamacita’s

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook loading...

The Baked Potato Express

Exhale Café & Bakeshop

Yum Yum Shack

Spud Shack

Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn

Glazed & Confused

It’s a Utica Thing!

Ali Baba Gyros & Tacos

Sarita’s Food Truck

The Angry Pig BBQ

Shaved Ice

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook loading...

Ji-Woo’s Cupbops

Petit Nosh

Café Jarosz

Waffle Overload

Baga Bowls To Go

Wolf’s Patio Pizza

Lieh & Steigerwalds

Macarollin’

KO-BQ Korean Fusion Grill

Elm Street Tacos

Petit Nosh

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook loading...

Fair Deli

Theo Petros

Driftwood BBQ

Bob Barkers

Barlow’s Concessions

Muzzis Italian Ice

Calle Tropical

Oompa Loompyas

Skippy’s Ice Cream

Baja Cali Taco Co

Ji-Woo’s Cupbops

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook loading...

Don't just come for the food though, there is so much more to enjoy! There will be LIVE music playing during the day at two different locations. Plus there's an expanded artisan village inside the Center of Progress, Face Paint Lady in the Kids and Right Mind Syracuse pARTy zone.

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook loading...

Cool off from all of the excitement with an ice cold beer or a fair favorite wine slushee. With so much to do during the day, you have to stay refreshed some how!

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook loading...

Tickets are only $10 for a day full of fun, drinks, and great food. What's even better is children 12 and under are completely FREE.

Learn more about the #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest by visiting their website or Facebook page.

New York Fall Foliage Map 2022 Timing is everything if you want to do some leaf peeping. This is what you can expect in New York State and the entire Northeast for Fall 2022.

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York

Magical LED-Lit Ice Castles Returns to Lake George For Cool Winter Walk Through Take a virtual walk-thru of the Ice Castles and make plans to enjoy the magical experience when it opens in Lake George again this winter.