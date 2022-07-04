Syracuse New York Restaurants Worth The Trip To Make Your Mouth Water
You would think our region would be considered the food capital of the state of New York. There's so many amazing restaurants here in the Syracuse area. This is a great resource if you're looking for some new places to try, or if you're just looking for some place to start.
If you've grown up in the Central New York region, you may assume salt potatoes would be Syracuse's most popular food. However, that isn't the case. The New York Times has named Cornell Chicken as the main dish of Syracuse. For those that don't know, Cornell Chicken is actually a pretty common dish and recipe here in Upstate New York.
Most of the fire departments and churches in Upstate New York use some variation of this recipe for Cornell Chicken we are about to share with you. First though, a little history lesson.
Bob Baker was a professor of food science at Cornell University. Baker traveled the world innovating how people eat and view chicken. He helped invent chicken nuggets, turkey ham, and poultry hot dogs. However, his simple recipe for Cornell Chicken is his local claim to fame. You can read more on that online here.
Syracuse is full of absolutely amazing restaurants. You can travel the world with cuisine, and never leave the borders of the Central New York region. Hopefully this list in A-Z form will help you sample some amazing places. Obviously, we couldn't include every restaurant. If we missed your favorite, text us on our station app.
Here's our A-Z:
Syracuse Restaurants From A To Z- Worth The Trip To Make Your Mouth Water
These Utica and Rome Restaurants From Your Childhood Need To Make A Delicious Come Back
From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once
From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once
Take A Look at The Menu: LODED - Syracuse, NY
Fall In Love With Cheese And Drinks At Board And Bar Charcuterie Of Syracuse
What Restaurants Are Being Added to New York State Thruway Rest Stops?