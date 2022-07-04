Syracuse New York Restaurants Worth The Trip To Make Your Mouth Water

You would think our region would be considered the food capital of the state of New York. There's so many amazing restaurants here in the Syracuse area. This is a great resource if you're looking for some new places to try, or if you're just looking for some place to start.

If you've grown up in the Central New York region, you may assume salt potatoes would be Syracuse's most popular food. However, that isn't the case. The New York Times has named Cornell Chicken as the main dish of Syracuse. For those that don't know, Cornell Chicken is actually a pretty common dish and recipe here in Upstate New York.

Most of the fire departments and churches in Upstate New York use some variation of this recipe for Cornell Chicken we are about to share with you. First though, a little history lesson.

Bob Baker was a professor of food science at Cornell University. Baker traveled the world innovating how people eat and view chicken. He helped invent chicken nuggets, turkey ham, and poultry hot dogs. However, his simple recipe for Cornell Chicken is his local claim to fame. You can read more on that online here.

Syracuse is full of absolutely amazing restaurants. You can travel the world with cuisine, and never leave the borders of the Central New York region. Hopefully this list in A-Z form will help you sample some amazing places. Obviously, we couldn't include every restaurant. If we missed your favorite, text us on our station app.

Here's our A-Z:

Syracuse Restaurants From A To Z- Worth The Trip To Make Your Mouth Water You would think our region would be considered the food capital of the state of New York. There's so many amazing restaurants here in the Syracuse area. This is a great resource if you're looking for some new places to try, or if you're just looking for some place to start.

Here's our A-Z



These Utica and Rome Restaurants From Your Childhood Need To Make A Delicious Come Back We asked this simple question on social media and got a lot of responses. These are just the top ones, obviously we could always add to this list. You can chat with us on our station app to add to the list as well.

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

Take A Look at The Menu: LODED - Syracuse, NY Here's a look at the menu of Syracuse's newest hot spot. Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. on 4/30/21 and 5/1/21. Starting May 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

Fall In Love With Cheese And Drinks At Board And Bar Charcuterie Of Syracuse If you love cheese, drinks, seafood and more, you'll want to head out to Board and Bar Charcuterie of Syracuse.

