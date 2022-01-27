Syracuse To Host The 2022 Special Olympics New York Winter Games

The 2022 Special Olympics New York Winter Games are coming to Syracuse next month.

Nearly 500 Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches from throughout the state will compete in six sports -- Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Figure Skating, Floor Hockey, Snowboarding and Snowshoe.

Competitions will be held at various sporting venues throughout the Syracuse area February 25 and 26, 2022.

Venues include the OnCenter, Highland Forest, Greek Peak Ski Resort, Thornden Park and the War Memorial.

“This is the moment hundreds of Special Olympics New York athletes have been waiting for,” said Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman. “Athletes and coaches from throughout the state have been training hard and counting down the days until the Winter Games kick-off in Syracuse. We are going to need the community’s help to make it spectacular.”

Hengsterman says four hundred volunteers are needed in support of the Games.

Volunteers must be vaccinated and registered in advance.

To volunteer, register here and select "2022 State Winter Games."

Volunteer jobs include set up, parking assistance, meal distribution, safety assurance, awards, athlete escorts, photography, timers, scorekeepers and other specific venue needs.

“Alpine is my favorite sport and Winter Games is always the best competition because athletes have come from all over the state,” said Alpine Skiier Ryan Goldacker of Cazenovia. “I’m counting down the days. I can’t wait to see you all there!”

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 51,000 athletes across New York with year-round sports training and athletic competition,

