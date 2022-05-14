Take a Long, Hard Look at This Milton Billboard. Look Familiar?

Before we move any further, yup...the billboard is paying homage to a certain adult entertainment website.

Listen, we're all adults here but you have to admit the billboard probably made you giggle a little bit. Shane Mckay owner of Waxing Off Mobile Detailing in Milton, New York thought long and hard about how he was going to advertise his detailing business. So how did he end up with the adult website theme? Mckay tells us:

I do a lot of marine detailing where we wax a lot of boats. And a client said to me one day that's a lot of waxing on and waxing off and the light bulb in my head went on.

He admits the name of his business does sound a bit, sexual but then he realized that the name would go perfect with inspiration from a specific adult website logo.

If you don't know, the Waxing Off logo is play on the popular adult website, Porn Hub. We asked Mckay if he's gotten any negative blowback from the somewhat suggestive billboard, thankfully he adds "most everybody laughs and thinks it's great or doesn't get it."

Want to see the billboard for yourself? Head out to Milton on 9W near the old Young's Motors location.

Mckay has been in the detailing business for a few years, but he's been running Waxing off for the last 2 years. Waxing Off focuses on marine detailing and fleet washing services. Currently, they serve 9 local marinas and over 6 local trucking companies.

To learn more about Waxing Off, visit them online at Waxingoffdetailing.com or follow them on Instagram. And if you like the billboard, word on the street is they sell merchandise of the same variety.

