Take a Trip to This New Museum, Honoring a New York Baseball Legend

After more than a decade, a museum commemorating one of baseball's most important figures is finally opening its doors.

Jackie Robinson Museum Opens After Decade-Plus Planning Struggle

As reported in a story by ESPN and other outlets, The Jackie Robinson Museum is set to finally open its doors, after 14 years of planning and construction struggles. The opening was punctuated by a ceremony in front of the venue earlier Tuesday.

The entire ceremony was streamed on the official YouTube page of The Jackie Robinson Foundation, which you can watch here:

The museum was originally announced in April of 2008, and the original intended date of finishing the project was 2010. The recession was the reason for the initial delay of the project, according to the report from ESPN, and ground was ultimately not broken until 2017. The project cost $42 million, most of which was raised by the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

The museum itself honors Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball's color barrier in 1947, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962, on its first floor. The second floor will be used for educational purposes, a cause that was very important to Robinson and his family.

The museum will open to the public on September 5th, 2022. It's located in Manhattan, at 75 Varick St #201, New York, NY 10013. Tickets will be $18 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and children.

For baseball fans in New York, and beyond, this will undoubtedly be a bucket-list item for generations to come.

