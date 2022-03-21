Take In The Beauty & Aroma Of Lilacs, Annual Festival Returns To NY
Nothing screams or smells of spring like a lilac, the smell will cut through the Upstate New York air again for 2022 for a festival.
While lilacs don't last long, they will be on showcase in one Upstate New York town for a few weeks. I suppose you can say it is Rochester's way of making sure they make the most of it. Another pro to the 2022 version of this annual tradition for New York is that for this year it brings a little more normalcy to our lives.
What Is In Store For This Year?
Like every other year, Lilac Festival is jam packed with stuff to do for you and your entire family.
- Craft Beer Expo
- Wine Tasting
- Working Out In The Lilacs
- Art Displays
- 5k & 10k
- Live Music
- Lilac Parade
- Garden Competitions
- Garden Displays
- Food
- Kids Activities
With a list like that of things to do, you can spend so much time at Lilac Festival for their 124th edition of the event.
This year, the event will take place over the span of a few weekends. All in the month of May, the event kicks off on May 6th and runs each weekend through May 22nd. Each day the festival is open to the public from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm. If you're looking to travel into Western New York for the event, set your GPS to Highland Park in Rochester.
Want to know why this is a cant miss event? Oprah Winfrey has called it one the best Lilac Festival in all of the United States.
