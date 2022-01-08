Take In Whimsical Saugerties ‘Circle House’ Built By Muppets Designer! Would You Live Here?

Did you ever draw something as a kid that was so unique it could only have come from your imagination? That is how you could describe the Woodstock Tower House in Saugerties, New York.

Once you see the pictures inside and outside it will make sense that this home was designed from the imagination of a guy that worked closely with Jim Henson on the Muppets and Fraggle Rock. This place is John Kahn's imagination come to life and it's for sale.

The quirky and unique home at 107 Fishcreek Road in Saugerties, New York is known by several nicknames. The Circle House, the Woodstock Tower House and the Muppet Mansion to name a few. If you buy it, you can name it whatever you like.

Here are some of the details of the home that was also once owned by the ex-wife of the sound engineer for the Grateful Dead.

$799,000 asking price

2100 square feet

Balcony

5 acres

Why tell you about the house? Let's show you!

Woodstock Tower House

