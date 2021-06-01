Lockport Cave is finally offering one of the longest underground boat tours in the country, on the Erie Canal for the 2021 season.

The tours have been canceled since the coronavirus pandemic. But the boats are back to running at Lockport Cave with a few new modifications and safety guidelines. Social distancing and mask wearing is optional and at your discretion.

You'll start your tour walking along the banks of the Erie Canal, tour the cave by lantern light and experience one of America’s longest underground boat rides. You'll see artifacts left by miners on the Erie Canal over a century ago, cave formations in their early stages of development and enjoy a “peaceful and eerie” ride as a boat glides through the lifeless water, illuminated only by small, sporadically placed electric lights.

Online reservations are recommended, however credit card only walk-in reservations can be made if spots are available.

Tour Pricing

Adult (Age 15+): $23.95

Young Adult (Age 6-14): $15.95

Child (Age 5 and Under): $6.00

Lockport Cave is open daily for tours from 10:00AM to 4PM. You can schedule your tour and boat ride at Lockportcave.com.

You can also take a ghost hunting experience, investigating one of the most historic and hidden secrets of New York State. Lockport Cave was described as the “tunnels of terror” by the Ghost Hunters on Season 8.

Your ghost hunting experience will start with an orientation session and a tour of the perimeter provided by the Lockport Caves Staff through the very eerie Holly Company historic site. Learn more at Ghosthuntersexperience.com.

