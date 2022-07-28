Sounds Like This WR Has Great Chance to Make The Buffalo Bills

NFL training camps can be difficult on rookies and undrafted free agents. They can also be challenging for veterans who are just looking to make the roster after being signed to a one-year contract.

The Buffalo Bills are four days into their 2022 training camp at St. John Fisher University, and there are quite a few storylines for a team who is the early favorite to win the Super Bowl in February.

New additions to the offense include wide receiver Jamison Crowder, tight end O.J. Howard and rookie running back James Cook.

Then there's veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin.

Austin was signed by the Bills to a one-year contract this spring, after spending the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former first round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2013 is hoping to make the Bills as a depth receiver and potential punt returner for the team.

Austin's knock throughout his career is he can't stay healthy and had a fairly disappointing stint with the Rams, although he has shown numerous flashes of his speed and talents.

Austin has his work cut out to make the 2022 Bills but he is impressing the coaches, including offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey told the media on Wednesday morning that Austin brings "unbelievable leadership to the WR group and is "excited to see Austin learn the Bills system and grow in the offense."

This from Jon Scott of Spectrum News Buffalo.

That sure sounds like a player who has a good shot to make the 53-man roster.

As of now, Austin has Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder and perhaps rookie Khalil Shakir (who has also looked great so far in camp) ahead of him on the depth chart. Then there's also Jake Kumerow, Marquez Stevenson, Isaiah Hodgins and Tanner Gentry, who are battling for roster spots.

Austin's allies are his return abilities and his veteran leadership. After being a long shot to make the team in May, he has become in the thick of it to make the roster in September.

