Teen Charged In Killing Of 84-Year-Old Woman In Her Home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A 14-year-old has been charged in the killing of an 84-year-old woman who was found stabbed and beaten to death in her Syracuse apartment.

Eva Fuld was found dead Monday afternoon, four days after authorities believe she was killed during a home invasion at her Syracuse apartment.

Jahkim Robinson was arraigned Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

It could not be immediately determined the teen had an attorney.

The Associated Press is naming the juvenile defendant because of the seriousness of the crime and because he has been charged as an adult.