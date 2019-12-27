Ten People Left Homeless Following East Utica Fire

Ten people were displaced following an early morning fire Thursday on Lansing Street.

Officials from the Mohawk Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross immediately came to the aid of two families following the house fire.

The Red Cross chapter provided necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to five adults and five children.

Volunteers will continue to be available in the coming days to help navigate the road to recovery.

Red Cross volunteers also provided aid to a family of seven after a fire late last night on Bellinger Avenue in Herkimer.