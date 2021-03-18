Seven people, including 5 children, are left without a home after a structure fire tore through their house on Blandina Street in the City of Utica.

Utica Fire officials confirmed on their Facebook page the call came in just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross arrived on scene and provided financial assistance and services to two adults and five children, ages 8, 11, 13, 16 and 17.

While the family figures out what to do next, volunteers from the Red Cross will continue to be available to help navigate the road to recovery.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated by Utica Fire officials. Luckily, nobody was injured as a result of the blaze.