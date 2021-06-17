Tenney Joins Call for President Biden Cognitive Test

New Hartford Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has joined with former President Trump's physician, and 12 other Republicans asking President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test.

Trump's ex doctor and now Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson sent a letter on Thursday to Biden, his chief physician, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling for a mental test to be administered, like the one he gave to then President Trump during his tenure. Jackson said Trump scored a 30 out of 30 then, and that Biden should follow the precedent.

Tenney joined Jackson and 12 other GOP Congressional members claiming fear that there's evidence of President Biden not being mentally fit to hold office.

“The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties demanded of the office, and they deserve to have full transparency on the mental state of their highest elected leader," Jackson said in a statement. "I would argue that the American people don’t have that confidence in President Biden. When I was Physician to President Donald J. Trump, the liberal media relentlessly pushed a narrative that he needed a cognitive test and that it should be the standard for anyone serving as Commander-in-Chief and Head of State. I administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA) test and President Trump excelled. Given the precedent set and Biden’s clear mental impairment, I believe it is past time he undergo a cognitive test,” he said.

WIBX has reached out to Congresswoman Tenney and is awaiting a statement.

Here's a copy of the letter sent to President Biden, including the signatures of 13 Republican members and Tenney.

