One of the greatest bands in the history of rock and roll will be bringing their surf sounds to the Great New York State Fair.

The legendary Beach Boys will return to the 2021 State Fair on Saturday, August 28 at 8:00 PM.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band behind ageless hits like as “I Get Around,” “Good Vibrations” and “Kokomo” will perform on the Chevy Park stage.

All Chevrolet Music Festival concerts are free with $3 Fair admission.

“The Beach Boys are one of the greatest groups in all of rock n’ roll and we’re honored to have them back. It will be a wonderful night of songs everyone knows,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

The Beach Boys join a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America.

Shows announced to date include:

LoCash, Friday, August 20 with time to be announced

Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.

98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced

Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.

Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.

Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced

Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced

Bell Biv Devoe, Thursday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

Noah Cyrus, Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m.

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Sunday, August 29 with time to be announced

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, Monday, August 30 at 2 p.m.

Grandson, Monday, August 30 with time to be announced

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Jamey Johnson, Tuesday, August 31 at 7 p.m.

Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced

Uncle Kracker, Friday, September 3 at 2 p.m.

Cold War Kids, Saturday, September 4, 2 p.m.

Fair officials say based on current state guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that the state Fair will operate at 100 percent capacity.

The 2021 State Fair will run from August 20 to September 6.