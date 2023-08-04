Mike Love of The Beach Boys on Upcoming Turning Stone Show
The legendary front-man and original member of The Beach Boys was on WIBX's Keeler Show Thursday promoting the band's upcoming show at the Event Center at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Friday.
"I am looking forward to coming back to Verona," said Love who turned 82-years-old back in March. The 2023 version of The Beach Boys features Love, Bruce Johnston, off-and-on drummer/actor John Stamos, and a host of other musicians playing the songs made famous by the California band for almost 60 years.
Love said the show will run about 2 and a half hours. There will be two one-hour sets with a 20-minute intermission in between.
Listen to Mike Love's interview on Keeler.
All week long, the Keeler Show was playing a pretty tough medley of Beach Boys songs and 6 winners came up with the song titles on Friday morning. Here are the winning answers.
WOULDN’T IT BE NICE
SLOOP JOHN B.
LITTLE HONDA
DON’T WORRY BABY
CALIFORNIA GIRLS
SURFIN SAFARI
Here's what you need to know, according to the Turning Stone, if you're attending Friday night's Beach Boys Show in Verona.
The doors will open at 6pm in The Event Center. Show time for The Beach Boys is 7:30pm. TSRC suggests you arrive at least 75 minutes early to be through security and ready for the start of the show.
