Cheap Trick Added To NYS Fair Concert Lineup

Another musical act has been added to the 2021 Great New York State Fair concert lineup.

Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick will take the Chevy Park stage as the closing act of the state’s 2021 season on Monday, September 6 at 6:00PM.

It will be the seventh appearance at the State Fair for the band.

Cheap Trick's hits include "I Want You To Want Me”, "Surrender", "Ain't That A Shame" and “The Flame.”

Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

“This is a perfect way to close the Fair’s music season – with one of the great rock bands of all time. They put on a wonderful show and this will be a great way to cap off a final day of rides, food and excitement.” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.

Cheap Trick joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America.

You can see the rest of the Chevy Park concert lineup at nysfair.ny.gov.

Thanks to the successful efforts of New Yorkers to battle COVID-19, the Fair will be open with no restrictions on attendance.

Safety guidance can change and prospective fairgoers are advised to follow the Fair’s social media sites, sign up for the Fair’s email newsletter, or closely follow the Fair’s website to get the latest developments.

The Great New York State Fair will run from August 20 through September 6.

photo courtesy of NYS Fair