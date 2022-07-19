The Inside Scoop: This Ice Cream Shop is For Sale in Stittville, New York

If you've ever dreamed of owning your own ice cream shop combined with a mini golf course, that dream could soon be a reality for you. There's a spot on the market that you can invest in, and we're here to give you the Inside Scoop.

No, literally. The Inside Scoop ice cream shop in Stittville, New York has hit the market, and it could be yours. Located at 9005 State Route 365 in Stittville, this is the perfect investment opportunity for someone. The business is located on one of the most popular routes to head to the Adirondack Mountains, which means $$$.

Doors are open and fully operational with hard/soft ice cream and food preparation equipment, plus a newly constructed 18 hole mini golf, situated on over 3 acres. All Structures are recently built and impeccably maintained with updated electric, central air, and an 8 camera security system. The property boasts an asphalt lot with room for 25-30 cars with additional gravel to accommodate RVs and Trailers too. This property can accommodate over 100 for seating with ample room to expand further.

The building was constructed in 2011 and sits on a lot size of 3.3 acres.

The listing also mentions how highly rated of a local business Inside Scoop is, so you know that you have customers who will be waiting to get their favorite ice cream once the deal is done. It has a "positive community reputation." Plus, the listing mentions the capability to host bigger events like car shows, chicken bbqs, movie nights, etc.

Good news: we have the photos so you can see what it looks like on the inside.

Would you ever invest in something like this? Let us know inside our station app.

