The Latest: NY Dems Endorse James For State Attorney General

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the New York state Democratic convention (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

New York City Public Advocate Letitia James is the Democratic nominee for New York attorney general.

Delegates picked James on Wednesday at the party's state convention on Long Island. If elected she'll succeed ex-Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned earlier this month after being accused of assaulting four women he dated.

James won 85 percent of the delegate count to win the nomination, beating out Buffalo attorney Leecia Eve and law professor and liberal activist Zephyr Teachout.

Lawmakers already have picked Barbara Underwood, previously the state's No. 2 legal official, to fill out the final months of Schneiderman's term.

New York City attorneys Manny Alicandro, Joe Holland and Keith Wofford are seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general. Republican delegates will select their nominee Thursday during their convention in Manhattan.

___

3:05 p.m.

Hillary Clinton says the Democratic Party should stick with what she calls its "bold ideas" on education, the environment, health care and equality.

The former secretary of state, U.S. senator and presidential contender on Wednesday delivered the keynote address at the New York state Democratic convention on Long Island.

Clinton says Democrats in New York and across the country must stand up to Republicans in Washington.

While Clinton is a divisive figure for some in the Democratic Party's left wing, she received a warm welcome in her home state of New York. She described the gathering as a "family reunion."

During her speech, Clinton praised Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faces a challenge from the left in the Democratic primary from "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon.

___

1:25 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has easily won the Democratic Party's nomination for a third term.

Cuomo won more than 95 percent of the votes cast by delegates at the party's convention Wednesday on Long Island.

"Sex and the City" star and liberal activist Cynthia Nixon won less than 5 percent of the vote in the process, largely controlled by Cuomo supporters. She can still secure a place on September's Democratic primary ballot by collecting voter signatures.

Republicans are holding their convention in Manhattan, where they nominated Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro as their candidate for governor on Wednesday.

Former secretary of state, U.S. senator and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton plans to address the Democratic convention later Wednesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak to delegates on Thursday.

___

12:26 a.m.

Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.

The former secretary of state, U.S. senator and Democratic presidential nominee will speak Wednesday afternoon on the first day of the two-day gathering.

At the convention, the party will nominate its candidate to succeed ex-Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned earlier this month amid allegations that he assaulted four women he dated.

Delegates also will endorse a candidate in the race for governor, where two-term Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces a fall primary challenge from "Sex and the City" actress and activist Cynthia Nixon