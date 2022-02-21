The Most Expensive Airbnb In New York State Is Closer Than You Think

There are so many options for Airbnb's when planning a vacation. It makes you wonder... how pricey can some of these places go? If you're looking for a big bill to pay, there's a mansion in the Finger Lakes for you.

There's a reason why the mansion is called the Millionaires Row Estate. This swanky mansion in Seneca Falls was originally built in the 1870's and is fully intact. Coming in at $3,926 per night, this is by far one of the most expensive Airbnb's in New York State.

The entirety of the mansion fits 12 guests, with 4 bedrooms, 6 beds, and 3 baths total. The estate is fully equipped with WIFI, a beautiful kitchen, on-site parking, and loads of other amenities. Even better news, it's pet friendly!

The mansion's first owner was Amelia Gould Swaby. She was a close friend to Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who is responsible for writing Susan B. Anthony's speeches and bringing the first women's convention to Seneca Falls. The Vanderbilt's and Rockefeller's would often stay at the Estate when traveling up from New York City.

There's a lot to admire when it comes to the history of the house. All the woodworking appears to be original. You will experience the millionaire experience and be treated like royalty during your stay.

The funniest thing about the house has to be the state-of-the-art shower they have installed. Everything in the house makes you feel like you're in the late 1800's, except for this shower. It's the one thing about the mansion that looks the most expensive. That is... until you see the kitchen too.

Of course if you're not there just for the history, you are a short walk or drive to an assortment of wineries and distilleries. The Finger Lakes Region has so much to offer, so why not book a stay and go explore it for yourself.

