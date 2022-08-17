The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!

You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While a traditional hotel usually serves to just provide a roof over your head, some of the hotels listed below could be their own vacation destination by themselves.

MOHONK MOUNTAIN HOUSE • NEW PALTZ, NY

Well over 100 years old, the Mohonk Mountain House sits on more than 1,000 acres of serene environment. Some rooms come equipped with balconies and fireplaces, and there's a golf course, spa and golf course on site. The property also links to 85 miles of hiking trails.

THE JANE • NEW YORK, NY

In the early 1900s, the Jane's clientele included mostly sailors, so it's only fitting that each room looks and feels like the cabin of a ship. If you've got the cash, try booking the Captain's Quarters.

FIRELIGHT CAMPS • ITHACA, NY

And now for something completely different: the lodging quarters at Firelight Camps are all made to look like luxury African safari tents. It's the closest you'll come to being one of those rich dentists that shoots a lion and pisses off social media. Only available from May-October.

LIBRARY HOTEL • NEW YORK, NY

Book lovers rejoice, this is the hotel experience you've been waiting for. Everything here is modeled after an old-fashioned New York library. Located just a couple blocks from historic Grand Central Station.

THE ROXBURY MOTEL • ROXBURY, NY

Situated in the Catskills, each room in the Roxbury has a different "theme" to it. Some of these include a Wizard of Oz-inspired room, a Partridge Family-inspired room, and a Breakfast at Tiffany's-inspired room. Each room really is unique, which just means you'll have to come back more than once.

OHEKA CASTLE • HUNTINGTON, NY

This castle in Long Island boasts 32 guest rooms with huge, lavish gardens on the premises. Big time hoity toity weddings happen here constantly, and it's listed on the National Register of Historic Places. If you've got the cash and find yourself downstate, consider the Oheka Castle.

YOTEL • NEW YORK, NY

Yotel in NYC promises a "hotel experience like no other" by recreating a Japanese capsule-style hotel. Each room (called a "capsule") has a very futuristic looking design. You're even checked in by a robot. Best of all, the rooms are under $175, which is practically unheard of for Times Square.

Wing's Castle was created as a "live-in art project" which now serves as an adults-only bed and breakfast in the Hudson Valley. It's made from actual stone and includes castle-only rooming options like a tower room and dungeon.

THE MANSION ON DELAWARE AVENUE • BUFFALO, NY

Built in the 19th century, this historic mansion was completely gutted and restored in 2001 to create this luxury hotel. It really pops from Delaware Avenue with its red color and huge windows. Take a trip back to the Gilded Age in one of 28 natural-lit rooms, with 24-hour butler service available.

