The Remsen Barn Festival Of The Arts – This Week In The Mohawk Valley

Long known as the ‘Getaway Region’ of New York, Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley always have something interesting to offer, this week the Remsen Barn Festival Of The Arts comes to the Mohawk Valley.

WIBX 950 in conjunction with Oneida County Tourism host This Week In The Mohawk Valley and the CNY Travel Show to highlight community events and opportunities that are coming to the Mohawk Valley throughout the week.

This week, Debbie Cotton of the Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts, joins Jim to talk about the the the 30th annual Remsen Barn Festival Of The Arts (FOTA) on September 23rd and 24th. The Remsen Barn Fest kicks off with a pancake breakfast and opens at 10 AM on Saturday September 23rd with more than 250 vendors with a wide variety of Art, Crafts, Food, and activities including the Remsen Corn Maze, live music and more.

