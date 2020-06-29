Shop Small Business Week Begins Today In Oneida County

Oneida County “Shop Small Business Week” begins today.

It’s a partnership between Mohawk Valley EDGE, the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber Alliance of the Mohawk Valley and Oneida County Tourism.

Officials say small business have been impacted most by the current coronavirus pandemic.

A joint business impact survey found 50 percent of all business were completely closed and 60 percent lost at least 80 percent of their revenue.

Each day of the week will have a different theme:

Main Street Monday: Many of our small Towns and Villages rely heavily on their Main Street storefronts to bring sales tax revenue and foot traffic into their downtowns.

Grati-Tuesday: Many personal service providers and restaurants have been closed for months. Let's show our appreciation and leave a few extra dollars on the tip!

Wellness Wednesday: Self-care is probably more important than ever. Get that kale smoothie, do some outdoor yoga, play a round of golf, buy a new journal, take a zoom fitness class. Whatever you need to feel refreshed, find a new way to rock Wednesday!

Thirsty Thursday: From your morning coffee to your happy hour beer. Stay hydrated with your favorite local beverage.

Burger and Fry-day: Getting ready to head to the store to pick up food for your July 4 th party? Shop your local stores and farmers markets first! The selection and quality, can't be beat!

Small Business Saturday: As you begin to celebrate 4th of July, think of all the ways in which you shopped local during the week and post your favorites to social media!

“Our local small businesses have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “As they slowly regain their footing as we move through a safe, phased reopening of our community, they need all of the support we can give. I am happy to proclaim June 29th to July 4th ‘Shop Small Business Week’ in Oneida County, and I encourage everyone to shop local and do their part to help our small businesses make it through this difficult time.”