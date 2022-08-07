‘The Sandman’: Ending Explained and Season 1 Breakdown

Finally, after more than 30 years, the epic adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman we’ve been dreaming of is finally here.

The show’s first season is now streaming on Netflix. It contains 10 episodes, and introduces us to Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the living embodiment of dreams, along with other members of his family, the Endless. Various filmmakers spent decades trying to adapt the comics to no avail. Finally, Warners decided The Sandman should be a TV show rather than a movie, and it seems like that was a very smart call.

This new show adapts the first volume of the original Sandman comics, Preludes and Nocturnes, in impressively faithful fashion. Whether you’re a fan of The Sandman comics or not, you have to admit: This is one amazing show. And in our latest DC Comics video, we explore the entire season, look at all the details taken straight from the Sandman books, dive into the mythology around the Corinthian, examine the Dream Vortex, and look at Desire’s plan. Watch it below:

