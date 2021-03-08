There’s a Secret New York Cavern With a Waterfall 100 Feet Underground

There's a secret cavern a little over an hour from Utica where you can see a breathtaking underground waterfall.

Nestled 100 feet below the surface, Secret Caverns, founded by local civil engineer Roger Mallery, has a waterfall that brings visitors from around the world. The caverns in Cobleskill, New York have hosted travelers since their discovery in 1928.

You can take a 1 hour guided half-mile tour through the prehistoric passageway, traveling down 103 steps to view the beauty of Mother Nature. You'll pass by stalactites, stalagmites, and flowstone as you walk to the world-famous 100-foot underground waterfall.

Since the year-round temperature in the caverns is 50 degrees, a light jacket is recommended. And don't forget comfortable walking shoes. Cameras, pictures, and touching of the formations are allowed, which is not the case with most other caves around the country.

Ticket Prices:

$18 (Adults)

$10 (Kids ages 6-12)

Kids under 6 free

Secret Caverns is located at 671 Caverns Road in Cobleskill, New York, and is open from 11 AM to 3 PM until Columbus Day, October 10, 2022. You can take a virtual tour of the cave in the video posted above.

You can also see a gallery of ever-changing billboards throughout the majestic hills of Schoharie County, New York that promote Secret Caverns.

The Prehistoric Passageway of Secret Caverns

Learn more at Secretcaverns.com. And remember to bring money. Only cash is being accepted.

