There’s An Issue With People Driving Over One Curb At Consumer Square In New Hartford

There is a valid reason it happens, and it isn't necessarily the driver's fault.

Consumer Square already can be a bit of a bear to navigate around. Between the stoplight, the lane changes, and the cramped quarters in some areas you probably feel like you just can't win. Then you enter the Walmart parking lot, if your car is sitting a bit too low, you might just damage your car.

About a week ago, I was in a car that had this exact thing happen. It was night time and the overhead light didn't illuminate the entrance to the Walmart parking lot quite well enough, and over the curb, we went. Thankfully, no damage was done. Look at the picture above, see the arrow pointing toward the big box store entrance? Look at the dirt on the side of the curb. That is evidence of drivers repeatedly making the same mistake.

A Few Easy Fixes Can Prevent People From Doing This

Install one-way signs so people know which way to turn.

On the curb put an arrow sign saying something like "incoming traffic turn right"

Better lighting

Remove the curb

Ultimately, the curb is there for a reason, to make traffic flow the correct way. If you go straight, you'll be heading up the wrong way in an aisle of cars. Yet again, at night time this is a little difficult to figure out because at the moment the only indicators are on the blacktop.

Have you noticed this pesky little quirk about the Walmart parking lot inside Consumer Square?

The Most Confusing Driving Cities in New York State Some really confusing cities or parts of cities to drive through in New York, especially for out-of-towners.

10 Places to Cut Your Own or Get Pre Cut Christmas Trees in Central New York If a real Christmas tree is a holiday must in your house, here are several places to you can cut your own or get one precut. There's even a farm with colored Christmas trees.

Grinch Can't Steal Christmas in New York Town! Whoville in the Harbor is Still Going Down COVID may cut back activities at Whoville in the Harbor for 2021 but there's still plenty to do for lots of Christmas fun.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.