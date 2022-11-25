These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS

The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th.

Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all month long. The store recently enlarged its footprint with a brand new store and re-opened on October 28th with the 5th lowest price in all of New York State.

Prices on Thanksgiving Day remained low as compared to the regional average, with the cash price for regular unleaded at $3.139 per gallon. That's 70 cents lower per-gallon than most gas outlets in the Mohawk Valley. It's also one of the lowest gas price tags in all of New York.

According to Gas Buddy, a Citgo station on East Taft Rd. in East Syracuse is selling regular unleaded gas for $2.95 a gallon.

Putting these prices in perspective, a 17-gallon fill-up at Stewarts in Ilion will cost about $53.00. The average cost in the region for that same fill-up is approximately $65, about $12 more.

Stewarts in Ilion has been featuring lower gas prices since their grand opening on October 28, 2022. (Photo by Bill Keeler) Stewarts in Ilion has been featuring lower gas prices since their grand opening on October 28, 2022. (Photo by Bill Keeler) loading...

On Thanksgiving evening this week, there was a line at the pumps and the store was bustling with people looking to take advantage of the lower prices. It's unknown how long the gas prices will remain low.

Earlier this week, the new store served as an emergency shelter for some 13 people displaced on Monday evening after 2 homes caught fire and were fully engulfed in flames. Stewarts management decided to keep the store open all night offering displaced residents and emergency responders a safe haven, along with food and beverage until the scene was cleared by firefighters at about 1:30 a.m.. Cold weather and winds gusting up to about 40 mph fed the fire and created difficult conditions for firefighters and those residents who were displaced.

The store is located at 27 East Clark Street in Ilion, across from Remington Arms.

