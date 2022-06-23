Staple of New York State’s Economy Honored as ‘Historic Business’

A longstanding business that practically every New Yorker has spent money at has recently been honored as a "historic business."

Stewart's Shops is part of the inaugural class of a new Historic Business Preservation Registry. The program is meant to recognize iconic local businesses that are at least 50 years old and made a measurable impact in the state.

"Stewart's Shops is honored to receive this distinction. We are proud to have served our communities for the past 77 years." -Gary Dake, President of Stewart's Shops

Stewart's as we know it today began as a humble ice cream shop in Ballston Spa, New York. Its roots trace earlier than that, but it's the ice cream that put Stewart's on the map. Post-WWII New Yorkers flocked to Stewart's to sample its delicious wares, which was also offered in paper cartons to make traveling home with it more easier.

Stewart's eventually expanded to include gas and general convenience items, but the ice cream remains the backbone of the business to this day.

Stewart's employs around 5,000 people between its corporate offices, manufacturing plants and roughly 350 shops across New York State.

The New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry was established in 2020 by the Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation. Other local businesses in the inaugural class include Curtis Lumber, Telescope Casual Furniture, DeCrescente Distributing, and B. Lodge & Co.

Aside from the ice cream, Stewart's can also be commended for their bathrooms. They remain a popular place to poop at during road trips.

