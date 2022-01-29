With COVID-19 and the flu dominating the news cycle, it might be easy to forget about other harmful bacterial infections still making their rounds. While we may enjoy a good sneaky link or entanglement, there can be serious repercussions. Make no mistake, Sexually Transmitted Infections are still around. Three groups, in particular, are the most affected by STIs in New York State,

The highest rates of STIs in NYS continued to be seen in young people, non-Hispanic black individuals, and men who have sex with men.

According to the most recent data released by the New York State Health Department, these three sexually transmitted diseases are the most commonly transmitted.

3. Syphilis

Early Syphilis is the third most popular STI with 7,247 New Yorkers contracting the disease. Gangster and mafia boss Al Capone died of complications of untreated Syphilis,

Due to his failing health, Capone was released from prison on November 16, 1939, and referred to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for the treatment of paresis (caused by late-stage syphilis).

In New York City, New York County had the most cases with 1,922. Outside of the City, the Hudson Valley region had the most cases with 424. Antibiotics can cure Syphilis, but the damage done by letting it go untreated cannot be undone.

2. Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is the second most popular STI in New York. There were 40,896 cases reported,

The increase among females was higher than males (10.6% compared to 9.2%). Additionally, the rates were highest among males 20-34, and among females 15-24.

The highest number of cases of Gonorrhea were in New York County with 9,242. Outside of NYC, the Rochester region had the most cases with 2,652 and the Buffalo region was not far behind with 2,521 cases. It can be treated with antibiotics, but there is a new antimicrobial resistant Gonorrhea.

1. Chlamydia

The most commonly reported STI in New York is Chlamydia. In 2019 there were 124,389 cases of Chlamydia around the state. Kings County had the most cases with 23,171 reported. New Yorkers ages 15 to 24 had the most cases of the STI with a total of 46,877. There were 34,418 cases (27.7%) among African-Americans,

Non-Hispanic black individuals are disproportionately impacted by chlamydia, followed by American Indian/Alaska Native and Hispanic individuals.

Chlamydia can be cured with antibiotics.

If you suspect that you might have an STI, you can find a testing clinic near you here.

