They Just Keep Winning – Utica Comets Score 10th Straight Victory

The Utica Comets have won their tenth straight victory. On Sunday they beat the Belleville Senators in Belleville by a score of 4 to 1.

Team Captain Ryan Schmelzer scored the first goal of the game. The second point was scored by Reilly Walsh – whose goal was his first of the 2021-2022 season. Also scoring were Fabian Zetterlund and A.J. Greer.

The team set a new franchise record with this win and now have a 10-0 start for the season.

The Comets will head to Rochester to meet the Rochester Americans at 7:05pm on Wednesday.

The schedule for the remainder of the month is as follows:

Wednesday, November 17 (7:05pm) at Rochester Americans

Friday, November 19 (7:00pm) at home vs. Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, November 20 (7:00pm) at home vs. Rochester Americans

Wednesday, November 24 (7:00pm) at home vs. Rochester Americans

Saturday, November 27 (6:00pm) at Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, November 28 (3:00pm) at Charlotte Checkers

The Comets will return home on Friday, November 19, 2021 to play the Charlotte Checkers. As of this posting tickets to that game are still available.

