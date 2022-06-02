Things You Should Know About Jimmy Failla’s Utica Visit This Weekend

FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla will be spending an eventful weekend in Utica this Friday and Saturday. Here are some things you should know if you want to listen, watch his stand up show, or participate in a meet and greet.

Failla is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla which airs weekdays from noon until 3 p.m. on radio stations around the nation including Utica's WIBX 950 AM and 106.9 FM. Before becoming a nationally syndicated radio talkshow host, Failla was a taxi driver and a standup comedian.

Failla - a former head writer and on-air contributor for "Kennedy" on the Fox Business Network - says "Fox Across America" is best described as "a celebration of our unique American privilege, and will function as an audio safe space where people of all political persuasions can disagree and still get along!"

Today's political climate is sorely in need of talent with the unifying ability to allow both sides to debate the issues straight up.

7 AM - 9 AM

Failla's time in Utica will begin on First News with Keeler in the Morning at 7 a.m. on Friday, where he'll co-host with Bill Keeler, Kristine Bellino and Jeff Monaski on WIBX. Listeners can call into the program by calling 315-736-0186.

Noon - 3 PM

Jimmy will once again broadcast his nationally syndicated program, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla, inside WIBX's studios in Marcy. If you tune in, you'll surely hear Failla talk about his time in Utica, including the Utica food, the legendary studio, and his upcoming shows at Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills, which will happen Friday night and Saturday.

By the way, WIBX is one of the oldest radio stations in America. In just 3 years, the radio station will celebrate it's centennial which has served the Utica-Rome-Mohawk Valley market continuously since signing on the air back on December 5th, 1925. In addition to WIBX's 950 AM transmitter, they have also added an FM signal at 106.9 FM, as well as an App that can be downloaded free at Google Play and the App Store.

During the national show, which replaced the late Rush Limbaugh on many radio stations across the country, listeners can call the program in hopes of getting on the air, by dialing 1-833-456-1300.

Fat Katz Comedy Club - Shows Friday and Saturday Nights

Failla is also well known as a hilarious standup comedian and he'll be performing 5 shows this weekend at Fat Katz Comedy Club in nearby Washington Mills. Shows run Friday at 7

PM and 9:15 PM; and 3 shows on Saturday, 5PM, 7PM, and 9:15 PM. As of publishing time, both 7PM shows are sold out and there are still seats available for the 5PM Saturday show and both 9:15 PM shows. Tickets are $22 and available only online at www.fatkatzcomedyclub.com (tickets are only available online and include a $3 service and transaction fee).

