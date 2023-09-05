Buy Jimmy Failla – Kennedy “Laughs & Liberty” Tickets for a Veteran Hero

The Laughs and Liberty Tour featuring Jimmy Failla and FOX Business contributor and MTV V-Jay Kennedy is coming to the Utica's Stanley Theatre on Veteran's Day, November 11th. A program, dreamed up by two local business people, is encouraging people to purchase tickets for a local veteran, allowing those who've served to attend the show on Veteran's Day at no charge.

Bill and Robin Mongeau of River Hills Properties came up with the idea, and the concept has been made pretty simple so that local veterans benefit.

Here's how you can help out a veteran, and give the gift of laughter. Tickets can only be purchased directly through the Stanley Theatre. Either visit the Stanley on Genesee Street in Utica or call them at 315-724-4000 and ask to purchase "Hero Tickets" for a veteran. People can purchase one or more tickets starting at $45 and all ticket donations will be distributed to local veterans in need, based on information received from various veterans organizations. Be sure to refer to the "Hero Tickets" program.

Don’t miss Kennedy and Jimmy as they travel to Utica on Veteran’s Day 2023, for “The Laughs And Liberty Tour” only at Utica’s The Stanley Theatre! Jimmy Failla is an American stand-up comedian, TV Pundit, Author, and Host of the syndicated FOX Across America which airs weekdays on WIBX 950/106.9 FM. Failla has previously sold-out 12 stand-up comedy shows at Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills.

In addition, Failla’s one-hour standup special, “State Of The Union,” is currently

streaming on Amazon Prime, as well as appearing regularly on the Fox Business Channel.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (Kennedy) joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as a

contributor in 2012 and is the host of the primetime program Kennedy. She got her start in

television as an MTV VJ in 1992. She also appears frequently as a panelist on FOX News

Channel’s program Outnumbered.

Prior to joining FBN, Kennedy hosted a nightly political talk show on KFI AM 640 in

Los Angeles and served as the host of Fox Reality Channel 39’s Reality Remix, daily news, and reality talk show. Kennedy is the author of two books, The Kennedy Chronicles: The Golden Age of MTV Through Rose-Colored Glasses and Hey Ladies! Tales and Tips for Curious Girls.

To purchase tickets not associated with the Veteran's promotion, visit Ticketmaster.com.

