This Area’s Most Famous People? Good and Bad. Help With Our List…
We're compiling a list of the area's most famous people and places. We're looking for names of people who've made some sort of an impact on our history, past and present, including those who might have left a negative impression. So far, we have a pretty strong list, but we want to make sure we haven't left anyone off the list.
We're talking about people from Utica, Rome, the Mohawk Valley and parts of the region both to the north and the south.
Dick Clark is a good example. He certainly wasn't from the Utica area, but after attending Syracuse University, he worked at WIBX, WRUN, and WKTV.
We have a huge list of celebrities from yesteryear like Annette Funicello to sports celebrities such as baseball's Andy VanSlyke. Additionally, there are big names like Rob Manfred, Robert Esche, and Joe Bonamassa who are still making an impact and they have ties to the area.
Check out our list, and there's an email link at the bottom of the page where you can message us your additions to the list.
Remember, the list can include people, places and things from our past and our present.
Here's the list we've accomplished up to this point based on public input.
- Ed Hanna
- Proctor Park
- Watering Can
- Lyle Bosley
- Lou Lapolla
- Bruce Karam
- Bill Worden
- Mr. C’s Music
- Big Jim’s Subs
- Mello Subs
- Utica Pioneers
- Utica Comets
- Dick Lawler
- Sandy Arn
- S-Kickers
- Mercer’s Ice Cream
- Marcy Drive-Inn
- Schuyler Drive Inn
- Hank Brown
- Twist-O-Rama
- Slap Shot
- Chief Russ Brooks
- Harbor Point
- Rich Ruggerio
- Larry Tanoury
- Dave Gordon,
- Mike Hennessy
- Bagg Square
- Robert Esche
- Jim Brock
- Brett Truett
- No Hospital
- Wynn Hospital
- Thomas Proctor
- John Romano
- Griffo
- River Hills
- Judge Hurd Utica
- Herkimer Jail
- Don’s Ford
- Chanatry’s
- Castle Ford
- Herkimer Clothing Center
- K Mart Blue Light
- Woolworth’s Five and Dime
- Revere Copper
- Chuckey Cheese
- One Genny
- Patio Drive In
- Billy the Liquor Guy
- Leon Kozial
- MVCC
- Utica College
- Hamilton College
- Colgate
- Mayor Roefaro
- Judge Clark
- McDonalds
- Judge
- MV Edge Steve DeMeo
- NYS Senator Ray Meier
- Tim Julian
- HCCC
- Utica School of Commerce
- Genesee Street
- Erie Blvd
- Teddy’s Chicken Riggies
- FX Matt
- West End Brewing
- Turkey Joints
- Chicken Riggies
- Greens Morrele
- Lebanese food
- Grape Leaves
- Baklavah
- Karen people
- Bosnians
- Stucko.
- Corn Hill
- Downtown
- Liberty Bell
- Fort Ricky
- Boonville
- Benny Rotundo
- Richard Hanna
- Pawlinga
- Rome Griffiss
- Annette Funicello
- Matt Hamil
- Joe Bonomasa
- Human Calculator Scott Flansburg
- Robert Channing
- Leon Etienne
- Psychic madman
- Nicholas Herkimer
- Roscoe Conkling
- Horatio Seymour
- Fran Cosmo
- Tommy DeCarlo
- Moe
- Dave Cash
- Will Smith
- Mark Lemke
- Andy Van Slyke
- Steve Wynn
- Mike Arcuri
- Sherry Boehlert
- George Aney
- Don Mitchell
- Rufus Elephante
- John Zogby
- Gary Chalmers
- Karen Fillipelli
- Uncle Leo (Honeymooners)
- Oneida Nation
- Turning Stone
- Kim Strong
- Luger
- Francis Bellamy
- Rob Manfred
- Pat Riley (Rome)
- Chuck Schumer
- Tom and Tim Sestito
- Stephen King
- James Sherman VP
- Mr. Wrestling
- Dave Gleeson
- Orlando Spado
- Jim Donovan
- Greg Jarvis
- Lou Ambers
- Chick Vennera
- Boots Day
- Ian Anderson
- Keno Brothers
- Kwik Cut
- Rostapovich
- Russian Munks
- Eliphalet Remington
- Owen D. Young
- Wayne Levi
- The Lewis Gang
- Herkimer Diamonds
- Cal Eilenberg
- Manny’s Cheesecake
- Chicken Riggies
- Tomato Pie
- Greens Morelle
- Tonys Pizza
- Grimaldi’s
- Sin City
- Griffiss Air Force Base
- Marcy Psych
- Utica Club
- Utica Crib
- Utica Psychiatric Center
- Oneida Silver
- Perfectionist
- Ray Halbritter
- Liberty Flatware
- Chobani
- Pescatores
- Alpine
- The Franklin
- Hemstrought’s Half Moons
- Stanley Theatre
- Rome Capitol Theatre
- Quackenbush
- Ozcuggnizzo’s
- Lebanese
- Italian
- Cavallo’s
- Simeons
- Christmas lights at
- North Country Prime Rib
- Savoy
- Destito
- Horned Dorset
- Spaghetti Joes
- Spano Brothers
- Michael Geno
- Clinton House
- Mike Shula
- Alfredo’s
- Jeff Daniels
- Erin Hamlin
- Joe Bonamassa
- Big Apple Mark
- Ray Seekan
- Chris Miller
- 969
- Art Levy
- Sandy Arn
- Rich Lutterman
- New York Z
- KG 104
- Erie Canal
- Mohawk River
- Oneida Lake
- Sylvan Beach
- Cooperstown
- Enchanted Forest
- Paul Bunyan
- Uncle Charlie
- Heidelberg Bread
- Roanne Destito
- Flooding from Oriskany
- Whitesboro’s on Comedy Central
- Nexus
- Utica Aud
- ADK
- Adirondack Bank
- Bank of Utica
- Briggs and Stratten
- Griffo and Picente
- Louis Brinidisi
- Anthony Brindisi
- Boilermaker
- Tim Reed Earl Reed
- Utica Boilers
- Fountainhead
- Romano
- Joe Hobika Sr.
- Yahnundasis
- Fort Schuyler
- Masonic
- Sangertown
- Riverside
- Gridley Page
- Classified
- Showtime
- Poor Tim
- Teasers
- The Golden Globe
- Dishavios
- Matty Cuda
- Adonal Foyle
- Dale Shackelford
- Josh Wright
- Bob Devins (Utica Notre Dame)
- Danny Boyle
- Modernistic
- Uncles Tavern
- Props Inn
- Packey’s Pub
- Piggy Pats
- Fat Kats
- Fat Cats
- Ebb’s Chocolate Chip Cookies
- The Bullet
- Patty’s Pub
- NY Pizza
- Voss’s Hot Dogs
- Roma’s Tomato Pie
- Daylight Donuts
- Twin Ponds
- Stonebridge
- Valley View
- Daniel’s on Mohawk Street
- Club Monarch
- Rick’s Famous