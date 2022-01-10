Winter's early-onset nights may not excite most Central New Yorkers, but there is one bright spot out there: Castel Grisch Winery in Watkins Glen is lighting up the Finger Lakes with their Lantern Festival from now through January 27th.

The lanterns are crafted by experienced, world-class artisans and encompass various themes and subjects, perhaps most importantly: dinosaurs. Who doesn't love dinosaurs? If your child's currently on a dinosaur kick -- or if you're an adult like yours truly who's still on one, 30+ years later -- they've got several ornate and brightly-colored dinosaur lanterns to help scratch that Mesozoic itch.

"American Lantern Festivals Inc. is an international, world-class producer of spectacular, large-scale light show installations. American Lantern Festivals specializes in developing unique, broadly appealing and locally specific shows that have delighted guests across four continents and entertained millions of people of all ages & from all walks of life."

The Lantern Fest is a ticketed drive-thru experience and prices are per vehicle. You can buy tickets here through their website.

Established in 1983, Castel Grisch Winery sits on 200 acres of land overseeing Seneca Lake and offers a wide selection of reds and whites. They also boast a disc golf course with a mix of open and wooded baskets.

Be sure to stop by their taproom to sample their wares, if you really want those lantern colors to pop. They close at 5pm during the winter months, so make sure to come early if you want to get a buzz on-- only if you're not driving, of course.

The Dazzling Lantern Show You Can't Miss This Winter Light up your evening with these amazing hand-crafted lanterns from American Lantern Festivals, Inc.

MORE LIGHT SHOWS! THANKS THOMAS EDISON!

Experience A Magic Interactive Christmas Light Show This Christmas season, instead of just looking at lights, why not control them? By control, you could literally take part of an interactive experience like you’ve never had before with Christmas lights.



19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die.