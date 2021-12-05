Magic and Joy Returns To Utica With The Nutcracker Just In Time For Christmas

It's a memorable holiday tradition for so many families across the nation. The Nutcracker ballet has been warming up hearts during the cold winter season. The hearts of many in the Mohawk Valley will be warm this year, as The Nutcracker returns to Utica.

The show is being brought to town thanks to the Stanley Theatre and Mohawk Valley Performing Arts. You have three chances to catch the beautiful dancing right here in Utica for three different show times.

December 10 at 7:00 PM

December 11 at 7:00 PM

December 12 at 2:00 PM

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at 315-724-4000.

The Nutcracker was first released back in 1892 as a two-act ballet. The first performance of The Nutcracker has not been deemed a success. The first complete performance outside Russia took place in England in 1934. The New York City Ballet gave its first annual performance of the reworked staging of The Nutcracker in 1954.

The ballet is set on Christmas Eve, where family and friends have gathered in the parlor to decorate the beautiful Christmas tree in preparation for the party. Once the tree is finished, the children are sent for. They stand in awe of the tree sparkling with candles and decorations."

Several weeks ago, we also reported that The Nutcracker would be coming to Syracuse. The Syracuse City Ballet will be hosting those shows earlier in December. You can read more about that show here.

Is heading to the ballet a tradition in your household? Maybe you haven't even seen it before. Now that it's happening so close to home, it's a great opportunity whether you head to the Stanley, or to Syracuse.

Holiday Train Helps Feed Hungry Across U.S. & Canada The Canadian Pacific holiday train rolls through Central & Upstate New York every year, collecting food to feed the hungry across the U.S. and Canada.

Holiday Shortage? Buy These 25 CNY Gifts That Keep on Giving No need to worry about a holiday shortage when there are so many gift-giving options in Central New York. From gifts for the stomach to presents that last a lifetime.