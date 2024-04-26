This New York State College Named Best in America for a Marketing Career

If you or someone you know is considering a career in marketing, the best university to obtain your degree is right here in New York.

According to ZipRecruiter, a entry-level marketing job will earn you an average salary of $67,000 in New York State.

Marketing can be a very lucrative career, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimating the median annual wage for who reach a management position in the field is $157,620.

Not only that, marketing is one of the fastest-growing industries out there, which means it's a pretty stable field.

Considering the high cost of living in recent years and turmoil in the job sector, it's understandable why a growing number of Americans a prioritizing high-paying, reliable jobs.

That is partially to blame for the ongoing labor shortage in food and hospitality businesses. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said, "In more stable, higher paying industries, such as financial activities and manufacturing, the number of employees quitting has been lower."

This could be why a growing number of prospective college students are choosing fields of study that yield to high-paying jobs. A recent report by Handshake found recent college grads are applying to jobs with higher starting salaries than ever before. The report also found Gen Z defines a "high starting salary" as being roughly $82,000 or more.

And now, a new report from digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital determined the schools where students have the best shot of landing a high-earning marketing job after graduation.

The study surveyed over 1,300 universities to determine those that set its grads up for success, from looking into the average salary of grads after 10 years, number of bachelor degrees awarded a year, and other factors.

Coming in first place, with an overall score of 72.16 out of 100 was CUNY Bernard M Baruch College in New York. Notable graduates include Ralph Lauren, Jennifer Lopez, and WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann.

The study found that the average salary for marketing majors four years after graduation is $64,013, which is 13.5% higher than the average salary for the other schools included in the study.

That salary jumps to $71,078 a decade after graduation, which is nearly $20,000 more than the average across all schools in the study.

In 2023, 442 undergrads received marketing degrees in CUNY Bernard M Baruch College.

This report comes on the heels of a U.S. News & World article that deemed the college offered some of the best graduate programs in America. In fact, its Evening MBA and Full-Time MBA programs were ranked #1 in the state.

Not only that, Wall Street Journal also crowned the college as the nation's leader in high-paying careers in finance, technology, and consulting.

Currently, the college says in state tuition is $7,464 while out-of-state tuition costs $15,414.

Top 10 Marketing Colleges

According to Hennessy Digital, this is the complete top 10 schools for a marketing career.

CUNY Bernard M Baruch College University of Pennsylvania Western Governors University Arizona State University Campus Immersion Michigan State University Purdue University-Main Campus University of Florida University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign University of Wisconsin-Madison San Jose State University

