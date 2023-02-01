This Upstate New York Deli Made the Top 100 Places to Eat In the Country
Do you consider yourself a foodie? Do you love a great steak, the perfect pizza and the art of hand rolled sushi? If you dream of dining, you need to know the only New York restaurant ranks in the 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat according to Yelp!
The first thought is that it must be a Manhattan restaurant, but it's not. This place isn't in Westchester, Long Island or the Hamptons. This delicious destination is further Upstate than any of those locations and a famous movie maker has been know to pop in for lunch.
The Takeout reports that Yelp included a combination of statistics and polling to create the list of 2023's Top 100 Places to Eat. A wide variety of restaurants and their specialties made the list. Mexican, Greek, All-American and more will be found throughout the ranking but it's Hawaiian restaurants that stood out and even took the overall #1 spot.
- BROKEN MOUTH - A combination of Hawaiian and Korean at 718 South Los Angeles Street, Los Angeles, CA.
- KAALOA'S SUPER Js AUTHENTIC HAWAIIAN - Captain Cook, Hawaii
- ARCHIBALD'S VILLAGE BAKERY - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Out of 100 restaurants on this list only 1 is from New York State. World famous movie director/producer Steven Spielberg has been spotted at this Hudson Valley deli. At #79 of the 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat in the country is Rossi Rosticceria Deli, 45 South Clover Street in Poughkeepsie.
I'm here to tell you it's absolutely the most amazing sandwich I've ever had. I would recommend this place and I will be back as many times as I can before I die. - Steve G., Scotia, NY