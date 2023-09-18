New York State Police have arrested a Utica woman who is accused of stealing a car from an auto dealership after telling staff she was just taking it for a 'test drive'.

Troopers in Richfield Springs, NY in Otsego County say the were contacted by officials from the dealership who said Theresa Price told them she was interested in taking the vehicle on a test drive and to her mechanic to be checked out by her mechanic, who was located just down the road.

Police say this was on Thursday. However, the dealership claims the woman still hadn't returned by Friday.

After police were notified, it is alleged Price, 48, traveled along I-90 on the NYS Thruway and was eventually located with the vehicle several hours away in Pembroke, NY.

Pembroke, NY is located in Genesee County, approximately 30 miles east of Buffalo.

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

Price was arrested for Grand Larceny in the third degree, a class D felony, and transported back to Richfield Springs and taken to the Otsego County Jail.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

