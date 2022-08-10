New York State Police are looking for a gray pickup truck that was stolen earlier this week and Troopers say the victim in this case is the New York State Department of Parks and Recreation.

A gray 2016 RAM 1500 single cab pickup has a cap on the back and was stolen from a building at Selkirk Shores State Park in the town of Richland on Tuesday, police said. It's a NYS Parks and Recreation maintenance vehicle with license plate number NY 16-1799, police said.

NYS Park Police are also involved with the search, troopers said.

Selkirk Shores State Park is located 40 miles North of Syracuse.

Anyone with information on the stolen truck is asked to contact State Police at 315-366-6000.

