Hail, Damaging Winds Possible in CNY Today

The National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing an advisory for Central New York and northeastern Pennsylvania for Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The NWS says "strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening with the main threat being damaging winds."

The advisory is in effect for the following areas:

Bradford

Broome

Cayuga

Chemung

Chenango

Cortland

Delaware

Lackawanna

Luzerne

Madison

Oneida

Onondaga

Otsego

Pike

Schuyler

Seneca

Steuben

Sullivan

Susquehanna

Tioga

Tompkins

Wayne

Wyoming

Yates

A chance of showers and thunderstorms exists today, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The NWS says, "Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds." Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 78-degrees Fahrenheit.

Unsecured items outside should be secured to prevent them from becoming airborne in the event of intense winds.

Residents are advised to use caution during periods of high winds and to be extra aware of their surroundings if they must be outside.

The National Weather Service says a chance of showers and thunderstorms remains for Wednesday night with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 55-degrees.

Thursday morning will see partly sunny skies with a high near 74-degrees. There is a forty percent chance of showers Thursday night, with a low around 54-degrees.

Forecast Graphic Credit: National Weather Service (NWS) / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

The NWS says that spotter activation is expected. Spotters are asked to relay any information regarding severe weather to the National Weather Service while, of course, adhering to all applicable safety and CDC guidelines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the National Weather Service.]

