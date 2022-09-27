Tim Hortons Coffee Will Be 25 cents

Coming up on Thursday is National Coffee Day and Tim Hortons is celebrating! They are going to offer 25-cent coffee in celebration of the national 'holiday'.

You can get a 25-cent hot coffee or iced coffee, but the catch is that you have to have the app and order on there on Thursday, September 29. Though, I will say that the app is pretty easy and it's the most convenient way to rack up free deals.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE.

October 1st is International Coffee Day so, there is going to be ANOTHER deal. It's not going to be as good of a deal as the NATIONAL coffee day, though. On Saturday, October 1 Tim Horton's will offer 99-cent hot or iced coffee through the app already.

MORE: The Pumpkin Pack is quite the deal. You can get a FREE Pumpkin Pack when you buy a Pumpkin Spiced Latte. I did this yesterday and thought: 'wow, what a deal this is'. You buy the Pumpkin Spiced Latte and this is what you get for FREE: Pumpkin muffin, pumpkin timbits, and a pumpkin spice donut.