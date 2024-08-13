Dr. Rick Timbs of the Statewide School Finance Consortium testified recently in front of the Rockefeller Institute on the importance of overhauling New York's education Foundation Aid.

Timbs criticized much of the Foundation formula and was stern when it came to the local tax factor. "The local tax factor is a made up number," Timbs said.

Listen to the interview below.

