Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, April 2nd, 2020

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020

6 AM Hour

- A Justice Department watchdog has found possible problems with FBI applications. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) fills in the blanks.

7 AM Hour

- How do you pay city tax bills? They are being sent out on Friday. Utica Comptroller Bill Morehouse says the city is extending the payment deadline during the pandemic.

- During these unprecedented times school budgets are being severely impacted. Dr. Rick Timbs joins us this morning to discuss the recently passed state budget and what it means for foundation aid. He also discusses distance learning.

- It's always great to get to talk with MVHS Chief Physician Executive Kent Hall. He joins us this morning for your questions and to talk about the respiratory triage tents that have been set up at Emergency Department entrances.

8 AM Hour

- Townsquare Media continues to help local businesses during this health crisis. Jason LeFevre is on with us this morning to explain how many local businesses are seeing a ton of new online business.

- Tele-medicine is becoming a way of the future and hit has been even before the Coronavirus Pandemic. We get an idea of how it works and its importance with Dr. Richard Chmielewski.

- Sara Nicolette is with Herkimer BOCES. She's on this morning to talk about her program and how COVID-19 is impacting it. She is the Adult Practical Nursing Coordinator for Herkimer BOCES.

- Even thought he can be here in person, our man Naegele has dropped off our Craft Beer of the Week. Many retailers have lowered their prices to compete for your dollar. We got a great deal on this 1911 Hard Cider.