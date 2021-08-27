Times Square’s Newest Attraction Offering Unique Views Of New York City

Times Square's newest attraction is offering unique views of New York City 110 feet into the air. It's the Times Square Wheel.

This wheel is a Ferris wheel that will spin riders 110 feet into the air. It's located on Broadway at 48th Street.

WE HAVE ERECTED A MAJESTIC, STATE-OF-THE-ART 110 FOOT TALL GIANT FERRIS WHEEL THAT WILL SHOWCASE THE CROSSROADS OF THE WORLD AS NEVER SEEN BEFORE."

Tickets prices range from $15 for kids to $20 for adults, and you can learn more online here.

There's even an incentive for people who have been recently vaccinated with the COVID 19 vaccine. If you got a shot between August 1st and September 12th, you can show proof and get a free ride. They are offering 100 free rides a day.

You can ride the wheel 7 days a week from Noon - Midnight.

Was The Ferris Wheel Invented In Syracuse?

While the world may have met the giant Ferris wheel at the 1893 World’s Fair, a smaller version of the ride actually debuted more than 52 years earlier at The Great New York State Fair.

In the winter of 1849, canal workers Samuel Hurst and James Mulholland began to construct a 50-foot revolving wheel using a man-powered rope and pulley system based on a similar ride over in Scotland.

The quaint ride—which seated only four people at a time—was unveiled at that year’s NYS Fair, where it quickly became a hit attraction among the Fair’s 80,000 visitors. When its time in the limelight came to an end, the wheel was sold to a hotel owner who installed it on Baldwin Island before later shipping it to Albany for another fair."

All Ferris wheels can actually trace their origins way back to the early 1600s at local fairs in Europe. You can read some more cool history here.

Peep The Profiles: Central New York Pups Are Looking For Love Is it puppy love or could you possibly be together fur-ever? Here's what you'd see if there was a dating app for dogs. Would you swipe left, or right?

New York State Fair Newbie? Here's What You Should Know "More than one million people will come together experience the 18-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment, and great fun. This year’s New York State Fair will showcase numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides, and dozens of big-name entertainers... all just a short trip from wherever you live!"

If you haven't been to the Fair in Syracuse before here's some tips that some locals think you should know: