Times Square New York City Reopening To Those Vaccinated For Sparkling New Year’s Eve

Times Square is reopening this New Year's Eve after being closed last year due to the pandemic. However, there will be one major change heading into 2022.

As we get ready to party like it's 2019 New Year's Eve once again, restrictions are in place for New York State's largest New Year's Eve party. According to ABC News, those attending must bring proof of full vaccination and a photo ID.

New Yorkers will get to party like it's 2019 this New Year's Eve, as revelers can once again pour into Times Square to ring in 2022.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. "We want to have a great New Year's Eve celebration in this city. This city has been through so much. This has been a heroic city fighting through COVID. We are turning the corner. We've got a lot to celebrate. It's going to be a big moment in Times Square on New Years Eve. How it's going to work, we are going to announce the details tomorrow."

Those in attendance are expected to prove they are fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test.

"We expect a large, wonderful celebration," de Blasio said. "We are going to have some clear, smart rules to keep everyone safe...Expect a great moment in Times Square on New Year's Eve."

Last New Year's Eve, in the middle of the pandemic, Times Square was practically empty as the public was told to stay away. Only a few first responders and medical heroes were allowed to watch from socially distant viewing areas.

